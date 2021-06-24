SKUBICK: Michigan lawmakers try to meet new state budget amid deadline

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–A deadline for a new state budget is set for July 1, 2021. Michigan lawmakers have to come to a bipartisan agreement on various topics in a short time.

Thomas Albert is the GOP Chair of the House Budget Committee and represents District 86 in the Michigan House of Representatives. A few months ago, Albert would not negotiate with Governor’s Budget Director Dave Massaron.

Director Massaron is responsible for coordinating the state’s $63 billion budget and oversees Center for Educational Performance and Information(CEPI), The Office of Financial Management (OFM), The Office of Internal Audit Services (OIAS), and The State Budget Office (SIGMA).

Fast forward to recent months both state lawmakers are negotiating.

“We’re at the table. we’re making progress. sometimes it moves fast, sometimes it looks like we are moving a little backward” said, Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We’re going to stay at the table until we get it done.”

One of the several areas Michigan lawmakers are working to get state dollars is the state’s education lobby. Local schools begin their new budgets on July 1, 2021, and if the districts don’t know how much money they are getting from the state the school will not be able to finalize their budgets.

Officials are working to see if whether local school boards will be able to get a $1,093 grant for every student they have. However, 6 News political correspondent Tim Skubick reports Senator James Stamas and the GOP Chair are having personal disagreements on some issues.