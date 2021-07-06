Skubick: Michigan taxpayers spending millions of dollars a year on private security for National Guard facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan taxpayers are spending millions dollars a year to hire two private security companies to guard a variety of Michigan National Guard facilities around the state, which raises the question why aren’t the soldiers guarding the buildings themselves.

Michigan taxpayers are footing the bill for two private security companies to guard Camp Grayling, the National Guard Building in Grand Ledge and the Army and Air Force National Guard headquarters in Lansing.

The private guards are on duty at Fort Custer near Battle Creek and a combat training facility in Alpena.

The tab for Michigan taxpayers is $3.3 million a year, but the question is why does the National Guard need private security companies to do a job that the Guard could do?

Detroit Representative Tyrone Carter is the ranking Democrat on the House Military Affairs Budget and he knew noting about these private contracts.

So what about that Rep. Tommy Brann?

“Yeah, but everybody should have the full story,” said Brann.

Rep. Brann is the GOP chair of the military budget and the full story is this:

“Michigan National Guard men and women are weekend warriors and are not normally on duty during the week to guard those five facilities.” “They have jobs to and so someone is needed to do those jobs. They work. They are paying their income taxes which added to the positive money flow in Michigan.”

DK security in Grand rapids is getting $1.9 million to guard four facilities.

Universal Protection services gets $1.4 million for security at the Alpena National Guard training camp.

The Department of Military Affairs issued this statement, ” he federal government pays 100% of the cost and using state active duty soldiers would not be appropriate or viable options when these contracts are working.”

Rep. Brann reports state taxpayers are actually saving 20-30% by hiring the outside firms.

“It is working. I mean, this is a top security company doing it at less cost.”

The contracts will likely be renewed.