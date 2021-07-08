Skubick: Michigan unlikely to reach 70% vaccination target before 2022

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Bad news for public health officials.

A state agency says Michigan will not reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population until July of next year. New polling data reveals the governor’s vaccinate lottery is not motivating as many citizens as she hoped for.

While the president and Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured a cherry farm near Traverse City over the holiday weekend, and they had to concede they were going to miss their july 4 target of getting 70% of the country and the state vaccinated.

As it turns out, a state agency is telling the governor it will be one year from now before that target is reached.

Do the math. The state is now pumping just over 4,000 shots in arms every day. There are 3.5 million residents who are not vaccinated. At that rate, it would take another year to reach 70%.

The governor was hoping that dangling $50,000 in front of the unvaccinated folks would move them to roll up their sleeves. The polling data suggests it is not working.

“92% of those who are unvaccinated say it would not motivate them. A lottery would not motivate them to get vaccinated,” said Glengarriff group pollster Richard Czuba.

The data shows the states divided with fewer shots north compared to the lower part of the state, and it is mostly Republicans without a college degree under the age of 50 that refuse to get in line.

So what motivates these folks to get the shot?

“The one single thing that motivated unvaccinated people to get the vaccine was if their employer or school required them, and I do not see anybody making that move,” said Czuba. “The other one at 12% was if family and friends demanded it.”

Only 5% of the unvaccinated population will get the shot by entering the lottery, which is not enough to get to 70%.