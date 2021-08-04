Skubick: ‘No tax revolt in Michigan’ as millages, ballot measures overwhelmingly pass

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If there is a tax revolt in Michigan, you would be hard pressed to prove it based on the millage votes around the state during yesterdays’ local elections.

Form local school millage proposals, to local government tax plans on the ballot, a majority of voters were saying yes to new taxes.

Here are the numbers.

Of 106 Revenue Ballot Issues, 92% passed.

Of 55 Plans for New Money, 87% passed

The millage plans for Lansing, Potterville and Leslie were adopted

A bonding plan in Jackson was defeated.

Local officials explain that there is voter distrust aimed at Washington and Lansing, but not locally.

“That relationship that local voters have with local officials is what cements it not when you are in Lansing or DC. There’s a distance and a distrust that’s created,” said Don Wotruba, CEO of the Michigan School Board Association.

And the trust is there, is because voters can see their tax dollars at work.

“It’s easy to see when a new building gets built, or renovations on a school or new technology that their kids can see,” said Wotruba.

To underscore the lack of a tax revolt, there were 43 millage plans on the ballot and all 43 were adopted.