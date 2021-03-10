Skubick: One-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a March 1, 2021, press conference in Lansing about coronavirus. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On the 1-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Michigan, the state is still embroiled in an intense battle with the virus. With over 600,000 total cases and over 15,000 deaths, the fight against the coronavirus seemed to finally be slowing down as vaccines roll out and restrictions are loosened, even with 500 variant cases detected in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer commemorated the day and 6 News’ Tim Skubick has the latest.

As Governor Whitmer was watching Michigan’s Democratic Primary results last March 10, she received a phone call that would change everything.

“Tonight I am announcing the first COVID case in the State of Michigan,” she would say that very same night.

One year later that one case has grown to over 659,000 with over 15,706 deaths.

2.6 million Michiganders have received the vaccine so far, but the positive trends of last month are beginning to reverse.

“Positive results are up 4.1% from 3.4% three weeks ago,” said the state’s chief medical officer Joneigh Khaldun. “Our caseload is 114 per million people, and an increase over the last three to four weeks. 4% of our hospital beds are COVID patients, which is a slight increase. And the COVID variant… There are now 500 cases of B117.

On the economic front, Michigan is expected to receive $10.6 billion in extra funding once President Biden signs the new federal COVID relief act.

Metro cities will receive around $1.78 billion, and $1.9 billion is going to all 83 counties.

The state government is expected to receive $5.6 billion.

“I’m grateful to president biden for the Rebuild America Program that will allow us to rebuild our economy and beef up our vaccination efforts,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer also reflected that all the COVID deaths in the state would fill the Breslin center.

“MSU and UoM united against COVID… Republicans and Democrats united… three safe vaccines… We’re all in this together.”

Tony Daunt of the Michigan Freedom Fund says Whitmer’s claims of unity are “laughable.”

“I’m not sure what state she has been operating in. It’s pretty clear we haven’t been united in quite some time, and much of that is the way she has operated,” said Daunt.