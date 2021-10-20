Skubick: Parents debate vaccinating their children against COVID as CDC, FDA approval likely

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Parents and guardians could know as early as November 2 whether their children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get the COVID vaccine.

A local health official is advising everyone to get the shots, but not everyone agrees.

“I’m going to wit to see if I will get my children vaccinated,” said mother and GOP Governor candidate Tudor Dixon.

While this mom is going to wait, grandmother and Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says for her, this is very personal.

“I have a seven-year-old granddaughter and I am ecstatic over the fact that she can be vaccinated,” said Vail.

So yet another back and forth debate over COVID, this one involving the very youngest population. 5-11-year-olds in Michigan make up 10% of the population, but some doctors are saying these children are not at risk and don’t need the shot.

Dixon concurs

“My doctor friends have said the children are not in a crisis and children are not dying from this and they have low levels of the virus and they are not necessarily spreading the virus,” said Dixon

Since the pandemic began, just under 300 young children have died from the virus in Michigan, but pro-vaccine doctors and health officials argue, you give the children shots to not only protect them, but to protect others around them.

“When you continue to get more and more people vaccinated in that age group, it contributes to the overall immunity that we have in our community. it can do nothing but help,” said Vail.

The Biden administration announced that there are 28 million doses available for children and it’s anticipating a green light from the FDA and CDC perhaps as early as November 2.