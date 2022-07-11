LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has the details on Michigan voter’s push to get issues like abortion and election reform on the statewide ballot.

To ensure that the petition drives for legalizing abortion and voting reforms don’t wind up like James Craig and Perry Johnson – booted off due to phony signatures – signature collectors bent over backward to guarantee there were enough valid names, Skubick reports.

Skubick said opponents of each issue are expected to scrutinize the signatures with hopes that they can stop them from reaching voters.

Proposed election reforms would give voters nine days to vote before election day, provide secure drop boxes, provide safeguard of military votes from overseas, and create a statewide absentee vote tracking system, Skubick said.

The State Board of Canvassers will decide whether both groups got enough valid signatures, clearing the way for voters to make a decision on the two questions in November.