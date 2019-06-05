Skubick: Plan floats to sell the Blue Water Bridge to pay for roads fix, more

House Republicans are looking at the possible sale of the Blue Water Bridge to raise money for the roads and infrastructure repairs.

Imagine, if you will, a huge “for sale” sign on the top of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. To be sure it is not a done deal



But Oakland County Republican Rep. Matt Maddocks wants to do that but it’s only a proposal at this read.

“We’re going to explore the options at perhaps selling it,” said rep. Matt Maddock. “It’s clearly on the table but no decision made.”



Rep. Maddock figures the bridge between the U.S. and Canada is worth between $500 and $800 million and the money could be put to good use.

“That can be used to repair the infrastructure, money into replacing lead pipes in our cities and repair our underground infrastructure in cities.”

But Mr. Maddock wants to raise more money by cutting off state aid to Amtrak passenger service.

“Should we continue to subsidize passenger rail? It’s for Amtrak $186 per ticket and at the state level for Amtrak another $40-70 per ticket. Is that right?”

And he wants to sell four state owned airports in Plymouth, Romeo, Linden and Houghton Lake.

The Democratic vice-chair of the House Budget Committee dismisses this state asset sell off as a bad idea that does not raise the $2.5 billion a year for the next ten years to repair the roads.

“If you’re going to piecemeal a solution like the Republicans are proposing, that’s selling off assets one year and hoping that’s going to take care of our long term solution,” claims Rep. Jon Hoadley. “I’d say driver beware.”

Mr. Maddock concedes the sale of the bridge will be controversial and its unclear if he can get the votes

to prop that for sale sign on the bridge.