Skubick: President calls on supporters to poll watch

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As we get closer to the election, supporters of President Trump continue to assert that the Democrats want to rig the election.

“I think there are lots of possibilities of election shanigainas that would favor the democrats,” one of the President’s supporters told 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick.

It’s something Democrats like Attorney General Dana Nessel say, is a result of a campaign of misinformation designed to depress voter turnout.

“My biggest concern, is the misinformation, disinformation that is out there.” said Nessel.

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Trump suggests the mass increase of absentee ballot voting due to the coronavirus, will help Democrats rig the election in their favor.

His solution, get more republicans to help count votes, and oversee the processing of results.

As for the woman in charge of the election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, her goal, avoid mass crowds at the polls and vote another way.

“We do not want you to got to the polls on election day regardless of what politicians tell you to do.”