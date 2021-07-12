Skubick: Republican co-director of MSU political leadership program calls for bipartisanship

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The soon-to-be new co-director of a successful political leadership program at Michigan State University is coming into the job by doing something Trump supporters in Michigan will not like.

Former President Donald Trump continues to tell his supporters the Joe Biden’s win was not legit. And they largely believe him.

Tonya Schuitmaker, a former Republican State Senator, does not believe him.

“Joe Biden is our president,” she said.

Having said that, Schuitmaker has concerns about the last election, which is why she is pleased that Senate Republicans are doing something about it.

“I’m encouraged that the Senate is taking the lead on this package such as voter ID, 16 and 17-year-old pre-registration, and a number for reforms.”

Democrats have labeled the package voter suppression.

Michigan voters in 1992 adopted the nation’s toughest term limit law, and Schuitmaker voted for it … but now?

“I probably might vote differently today. I think I did vote for term limits,” she said.

“So your first vote was misguided?” asked 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

“I might have been. Sometimes I am wrong, Tim,” she replied.

The MSU program is noted for its strong emphasis on bipartisanship and its graduates include Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, former state Rep. Sam Singh, current Rep. Graham Filler and the current house democratic leader Donna Lasinski.

Schuifmaker says she advocates for bipartisan relationships, but when it comes to voting for a Democrat she confesses:

“I probably never voted for a democrat ever. I grew up in a solid Republican background. That’s not to say I’m not a free thinker.”

The former senator lost her bid to be Attorney General to fellow Republican Tom Leonard, but she voted for him.

“Did you hold your nose when you did?” asked Subick.

“I wouldn’t say that,” she said.