Skubick: Revamping state election laws after the 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The battle lines are drawn over a proposed GOP-sponsored petition drive to revamp some of the state’s election laws. While the sponsors call it election reform, the opponents are telling 6 News capitol correspondent Tim Skubick that it’s something else.

“It’s a relentless attempt to undermine our democracy.” said Bob Allison, League Conservation Voters.

Even though a state senate GOP committee chaired by Sen. Ed Mcbroom determined the Michigan Presidential election was not rigged and Joe Biden beat Donald Trump fair and square.

The state GOP party chair and others demanded some changes in the state’s election law to make voting more secure. Last week Republicans offered this lengthy petition to do just that and while everyone is pawing over the language.

One of the opponents contends the GOP plan makes it tougher to vote.

“This is yet another attempt to make it hard for low income people all across the state and people of color to have access to the ballot taking away options and making it harder.”

But the spokesperson for the GOP plan counters, “this is designed to restore and build confidence in our elections (and) the left has no interest in that while the public does.”

The center piece of the GOP petition drive is a new Voter ID law.

But Mr. Allison argues the state already has such a law and its working.

“Is there anything good in this proposal?” asked Skubick.

“No. we don’t see it as necessary. We had the most secure election in our history.” said Allison.

Obviously, the Republicans who wrote this plan strongly disagree.