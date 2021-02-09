SKUBICK: Slow vaccination rollout in Michigan could jeopardize vaccine supply

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state is facing a slow down on COVID-19 vaccinations, and that could impact efforts to curb the virus. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging the GOP legislature to use the $5 billion in federal aid, “or else.”

Governor Whitmer and the two GOP leaders, Senator Mike Shirkey and Representative Jason Wentworth agree that the federal aid should be used — but they disagree on how to use it.

Last week, Governor Whitmer was upbeat when asked if there were talks going on to resolve their differences.

Today, she’s not so upbeat.

Even after a face-to-face meeting with the two GOP leaders and one Democratic leader.

“I held a quadrant meeting today and made my case for spending the money, but there were no negotiations for sure, and the senate has a plan,” said Whitmer. “Hopefully, that will provide the basis for some conversation. But that really hasn’t happened in any meaningful way at this juncture.”

Whitmer is worried that if vaccine distributors see that Michigan is not spending money on supplies “that could push Michigan down the list in terms of bringing supplies into Michigan.”

“If that happens we are slowing down the number of shots in arms every day. It’s a problem that will create an issue where we’ll have a larger period of time for people to get vaccinated which means a more dangerous period of time where people are susceptible to the variant, there would be more difficulty in getting our kids back in school,” said Whitmer.

Three weeks ago, Michigan reported its first case of COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. The strain was first reported on the UK, and was found to be more contagious, but not necessarily deadlier.

However, a higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who lose their lives to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan.

There are 45 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Michigan in ten counties, said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

It’s a race against time, more shots in arms to stop the spread of the virus.

Michigan has experienced over 569,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,900 deaths.

The amount of people that have died from COVID-19 in Michigan could fill the Breslin Center to max capacity, and the number of overall cases would fill Spartan Stadium more than 7 times.

But Whitmer argues the longer Republicans wait, the more the virus will spread.