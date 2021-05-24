Skubick: Some workers worried about returning to the workplace

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today marks the first day that employees around the state can leave home and return to their offices, but there are still concerns about workplace safety.

“We know the many workers are nervous about coming back to the work place with those who have not been vaccinated,” said Director of The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Susan Corbin.

When the governor and the two GOP leaders last week agreed to not impose any more emergency rules on businesses and opened the door to in-office work, the LEO expressed some concerns.

The Governor reports everyone is working to make sure everyone is safe.

“The law no longer requires remote work. Employers are taking this seriously and will help employees to navigate childcare/workplace balance, and work-like personal health concerns. There are businesses working to make sure the work places are energizing and safe,” she said.

The new policy does not require the wearing of masks or social distancing, But but the state is telling businesses they have options.

“Some employers may want to keep mask rules in place a little bit longer and that’s okay. Some employers may plan to keep remote work in place and that’s okay, too,” said Corbin.

The new rules allow restaurants and bars to open common areas such as pool tables, and re-open the dance floor.

But the Governor warns they also need to do this:

“Businesses still have to have a coiled response plan, so that workers can come to work with confidence that they will be safe,” she said.