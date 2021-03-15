Skubick: SOS Benson accuses GOP lawmakers of proposing anti-transparency bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is accusing the GOP state legislature of proposing a new Freedom of Information Act that would allow lawmakers to avoid full disclosure to the public. 6 News Capitol Correspondent breaks down this controversial bill.

Benson wants to stop the “revolving door” that allows lawmakers to immediately leave office and become a lobbyist.

She wants to enact a two-year ban that.

She also wants lawmakers to fully disclose that they have private business interests, which would then prevent them on voting on legislation that could help those interests.

Benson wants lawmakers to reveal where they are getting campaign contributions.

“The State should require all PACs, Super PACs, to report all of their expenses and require reporting by indirect political campaigns, and tighten requirements to ensure that secret and foreign dollars do not influence our elections,” said Benson.

The GOP legislature is debating a new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that would include the Governor and state lawmakers, but Benson says that there are hidden loopholes in the measure.

“It creates a watered down version of FOIA for the legislature to follow, but the legislature does a the public a disservice if it gives itself special treatment,” said Benson.

“It should be a bill that fixes loopholes that would allow them to continue to operate in the shadows and deny citizens the full transparency they deserve.”

Voters Not Politicians says it would consider a statewide ballot proposal to create more transparency if lawmakers stay on this path.