Skubick: State Board of Education members meet for a debate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This week the two Democratic and Two Republicans seeking a seat on the State Board of Education participated their first, and likely las joint appearance.

It’s a ballot race that doesn’t get a ton of media attention, but it’s still important, and those running, quickly found an issue they don’t agree on.

That issue, whether or not K-5 students should wear masks in school.

The two Republicans in the debate, Tami Carlone and Michelle Frederick, disagree with Governor Whitmer’s executive order requireing those masks, while the Democrats, Ellen Lipton and Jason Strayhorn agree it’s the right call.

The Republicans say, they don’t support it, and feel there isn’t scientific evidence there to back it, while the Democrats feel those kids aren’t always the cleanest examples, and there’s a higher price to pay if they’re colleges are wrong.

In part 2 of this story, Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down the candidates’ opinion on U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.