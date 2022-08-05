LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – How did Tudor Dixon go from a relative unknown to becoming the Republican nominee for governor?

6 News anchor Jorma Duran sat down with Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick to break down the results for us.

“Well, it was no surprise that Tudor Dixon won this thing,” Skubick said.

“It was her fate and the fate of the other four gentlemen running against her on the weekend before the election, when a guy named Donald Trump, the former president said, “Yeah, I’m going to endorse her.” And then all of a sudden, the 25% of the people that were undecided in the Republican primary for governor got the guidance they were looking for,” explained Skubick.