Skubick: The effort continues to get Michiganders vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Whitmer administration is pleased with the results from the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes program, as the number of COVID-19 shots increased during the one-month-long lottery.

“Our first dose of the vaccine went up week to week during July”, said Kelly Ebersole Singh, the Project Michigan Commission Chair.

The governor’s office says it never promised that the vaccine sweepstakes lottery would get the state to the 70% mark of vaccinated citizens. In fact, at the end of June before the lottery, Michigan was at 61.8% with at least the first dose and by the end of July it was at 63.8%.

In, the first week of the lottery, 28,770 shots were given. By the second week of the lottery, the number was was at 30,502. The third week reported numbers at 35,952 and the final week checked in with 41,150 shots given.

The Project Michigan Commission Director was thrilled with the results given that lots of residents were focused on summer fun, and not summer shots.

“There are a ton of things the people would rather do than get a vaccine shot but we believe the sweepstakes helped to create some urgency for folks to go out and get their shot. we ended the month creating some momentum for the fall as we look to return to school and office plans”, continued Singh.

But no matter what the state does, there is a segment of the population including many conservatives, who will not get in line to get the shot.

“There is no silver bullet for this effort and we employed a number of different strategies” said Singh.

“Our public opinion data has reflected there could be 20% of the population that there is nothing we can say oar do to them to get them vaccinated.”

That leaves 16% of the population that could be convinced to get the shot.

“The punch line is we’re not done. this effort continues”, concluded Singh.