Skubick: The profile of someone against the COVID-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New polling data is helping draw a profile of who is vehemently opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has more on that.

While just over 53% of Michigan residents are fully vaccinated, between 17 and 20% refused to get the shot no matter what.

“In a large way, this is an issue of outstate GOP men who are under 50, 39% of republicans are telling us they will not get vaccinated from COVID,” said pollster Richard Czuba.

The research shows that these citizens are not watching or reading about local new COVID-19 coverage.

“People who say they wont get a shot where they receive their news, 40% say social media or web sights such as facebook and not the main street media and another 15% get their news from FOX,” continued Czuba.

Only 9% of these folks believe the pandemic is a lie.