SKUBICK: Trust in COVID-19 vaccine split

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While frontline healthcare workers have been receiving the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, the general public may have to wait until late spring for their immunization.

Time, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will need to convince those living in her state to receive the vaccine.

Whitmer has assembled a commission charged with the task of educating the public on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. Members of the 50-person commission include former Lt. Governor Brian Calley and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

However, an Associated Press nationwide poll found that trust in the vaccine is split.

Looking at demographics, 40% of African Americans have said they will receive the shot. 55% of black men said yes to the vaccine, whereas only 33% of black women trust the immunization.

One-in four Hispanics said they would not get the vaccine.

Trust in the vaccine is split among political party lines as well. 60% of Republicans said they would not receive the vaccine, whereas 60% of Democrats said they would get the shot.

62% of individuals over 60 said they want the shot, 24% of seniors are uncertain and only 14% said they will outright refuse.

Many of those polled, still haven’t made up their mind about getting the shot. 41% of Hispanics, 37% of Blacks, and 22% of whites have still not decided whether or not they trust the vaccination.

This data tells health officers that they are in for a challenge.

Experts say about 70-80% of the population must be inoculated to eradicate the virus, and the numbers aren’t there yet, and given the current data, it’s still foggy if they’ll ever get there.