Skubick: Anti-vaccine passport bill draws criticism from Michigan lawmakers

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Emotional legislation was debated today to ban state government from issuing any document that would prove you got the COVID shot. Backers of the ban fear the so-called passports would be used to discriminate against those without the vaccine.

Everyone who gets the COVID vaccine gets a card to show you have the shot.

GOP lawmaker Sue Allor, who can get the shot for health reasons, wants to make sure the state government does not issue so called passport cards to also prove you have the shot.

Backers fear the passport will be used to deny citizens entrance to a host of activities.

In order words: no passport, stay out.

“Will I be prohibited from attending my grandchildren’s school events?” saidAllor.

“Will I be prohibited from taking them to a Tigers ball game? will I be prohibited from visiting loved ones in a hospital, and would I be prohibited from going to any local grocery store for food items?”

Rep. Allor’s ban would not apply to a business. It would be able to require a COVID shot proof to allow you in.

The sponsor just wants to make sure no governmental entity provides a document to prove you had the shot.

Democrats complained state government is not considering such a passport so the legislation is premature.

Democrat Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) contends doctors and hospitals have told her the proposed ban would also outlaw the COVID shot card everyone has.

Allor hinted she might address that issue, but her major concern is invasion of privacy if someone hacks into your passport.

“I believe people have a right to privacy and their freedom should not be infringed upon for having to get a shot or a vaccine passport,” said Allor.

“What your bill does goes way beyond that. It prevents healthcare providers from having access to this COVID information. It could inhibit our ability to administer the vaccine and end the pandemic,” responded Brixie.

The GOP sponsor, of course disagrees. If enacted, violation of the band could result in a $1,000 fine.