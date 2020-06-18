Skubick: What MSU is already doing to reduce police brutality

While legislators at the state and national level are doing a deep dive into how to reduce police brutality and racial injustice, turns out at MSU, many of those policies are already in place for the university police department. six news capitol correspondent tim skubick reviews what MSU is already doing.

The President has signed a police reform executive order on police violence. House Democrats have a package to do the same thing and the GOP U.S. Senate has its own plans. The Michigan legislature is working to beef up training standards to reduce police abuse.

The initial first training that all police officers get is training on implicit biases, training on violence cancellation and training on mental health screening so they can contain that someone is dangerous because of a mental health issue and use different tactics.

A year before this recent rash of police shootings, MSU was ahead of the curve with bias training, learning how to diffuse a potentially violent situation and banning chokeholds. It does not have in place mental health training.

In this letter, the new MSU president acknowledges the “abuse and deaths of Black Americans” and reports the university police are taking other steps.

The governor has strongly suggested that every department have a so called intervention mandate.

You have to have a policy that makes sure every officer is trained and understands if they see an officer overreacting, it is their duty to intervene and stop that.

MSU police have that policy and orders officers to give a verbal warning before firing their weapons. they cant not shot at moving vehicles and every use of force must be reported.

Lawmakers concede that just because you have a policy it does not guarantee that abusive officers won’t break those policies.

But the MSU president argues, the public demands accountability and adopting reform policies can help weed out the bad actors.