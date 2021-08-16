Skubick: What should schools do with masks?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The hospitalization of young children has risen by 700% across the nation coming on the eve of the re-opening of schools, and 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke to the President of the State Board of Education on what the state should be doing regarding masks in schools.

The mask decision is against the background of the skyrocketing hospitalization of children between zero and 17 years old, and in 14 states, 10,000 students have been quarantined because they were exposed to Covid in the classroom.

The president of the State Board of Education contends the mask decision should be made by local boards. If boards order masks, some anti-masker parents could yank their students which would result in an $8,700 per pupil loss for schools.

That’s why some boards are giving parents an option of in-school learning or virtual education.

President Ulbrich advises local boards to look at what is happening in schools in the south. Here is her advice.

“Students go back to school but they are doing it at a time when the Delta variant is exploding. Hospitalizations are at capacity. Kids are actually getting sick and ending up in the hospital and on ventilators. If people having to wear masks is going to prevent that from happening, they need to be leaders and step up and make those decisions.”

The governor continues to recommend the use of masks but she is not mandating it.

But what if the Michigan schools have to send thousands of kids home like in other states? She contends the governor would have to revisit the mask mandate decision.

“If we get to the point where we have an explosion of cases, they are going to have to make that decision,” said Ulbrich.