LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This year’s outcome in the race for governor could hinge on two emotional and controversial ballot proposals that may drive more voters to the polls.

In the wake of the Oxford school shooting coupled with shooters in other states, it’s fair to say gun control is a hot-button issue.

If the nation’s highest court overturns legalized abortions, the emotional nature of that issue, which is already high, will mushroom even more.

6 News’ pollster Bernie Porn thinks those two issues, which could be on the November statewide ballot, will drive more voters to the polls, and in a close election that could determine the winner in the governor’s race.

“I would guess there would be at least a few 100,000 more participating in the election,” says Porn.

The pollster suggests that a loss of abortion rights would motivate more pro-choice women, especially those in the suburbs to vote.

However, having the gun control issue on the statewide ballot has the potential to drive more conservatives to the polls, especially if the gun control side goes to far in trying to regulate weapons, which could help the GOP candidate for governor.

“If they go too far than some gun folks … that could have an impact on their turnout as well,” continued Porn.

Backers of both issues need petition signatures to get a spot on the ballot and neither of those drives has started yet. but if the questions are up for a vote, guns and abortions could decide who is the next governor.