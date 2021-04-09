Skubick: Whitmer asks Michiganders to make two-week effort to curb virus hot spots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of surging variant COVID numbers in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking everyone to make a voluntary two week effort to douse all the virus hot spots in the state.

“The whole state is a hot spot,” said Whitmer.

With COVID cases hovering between 7,000 and 8,000 a day…how hot is it?

“That’s four times of where we were in the fall,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“Positive tests are at 18% also four times as the fall. We have not seen that high of a positivity rate since the first surge a year ago.”

15.2% of hospitals beds are now being used to take care of patients who have COVID-19.

The data is concerning but there is no need to panic, says Whitmer.

But, the last time the numbers were this bad she shut down the state.



She is not doing that again, although “nothing is off the table.”

She is asking the schools, coaches, sports teams, and indoor diners to do this:

“I’m calling on high schools to go virtual for the next two weeks after spring break. I’m asking sports times to voluntarily suspend practices and games for two weeks and I’m strongly encouraging all Michiganders to avoid dinging in doors and no friends in doors for two weeks.”

“These are not orders, mandates or requirements.”

Meanwhile on the COVID shot front, the governor had a private phone conversation.

With president Joe Biden last night trying to persuade him to send more vaccines to states that have a surge, instead of basing allocations on population. The president said no.

That is not a policy they have embraced at this juncture but I’m going to continue to fight for our state.

Before Memorial Day the governor hopes that 70% of the population will be inoculated if there are no glitches.

“We could theoretically by the middle of Maybe at 70%. Now, how likely is that? Not highly likely because there’s a high probability for a glitch,” said Whitmer.

Which means July 4 might be more realistic.

but here’s the rub: many citizens are ignoring the mandatory mask mandate and other safety protocols, and now comes the governor asking these same folks to do what they have refused to do for months.

We’ll know in two weeks if changed.