Skubick: Whitmer doesn’t foresee another statewide COVID lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today marks the first day when old COVID restrictions on business and citizens are being eliminated, and the Governor has said that she does not foresee the need for another statewide COVID lockdown.

Today marks the first day that you can legally hang out in your favorite bar or restaurant until, 2 a.m., but they are still limited to 50% capacity.

The seating capacity for all outdoor sporting events are now wide open, but will the Tigers behold to full the whole ball park?

“This is the first day of this phase. we have been able to get out of most of the protocols we’ve had,” said Whitmer.

The state has ended all COVID restrictions before the Fourth of July.

With a wide-open state on the horizon, there’s one question about COVID that still looms…

Skubick: “Can you assure the people of Michigan that we’re not going to have another shutdown ?But, we might need regional shutdowns or are those completely out of play?”

Whitmer: “At this juncture when you listen to the CDC and we had a talk with dr. faucial earlier today, there is not any indication that that is likely to happen.”

When State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr (D-East Lansing) was asked what she thought about no more statewide shutdowns, she said…

“I think that’s exactly what we should be saying at this point.”

But as COVID mutations remain deadly, the Governor is advising everyone…

“We feel very confident that we are really are almost on the other side. I hate to say we’re out of the tunnel, because we’re still in it,but we’ve the tools to stay safe now.”