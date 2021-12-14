Skubick: Whitmer eager to approve new GM plant in Delta Township

FILE – A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020. General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S. The companies’ plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The mid-Michigan region got an early holiday gift from the state legislature.

The legislature approved a $1 billion economic stimulus package that could be used to nail down a proposed GM electric car battery factory for Delta Township.

Political and economic shock waves engulfed Lansing in late September when the governor and the GOP legislature discovered for the first time that Ford was building new auto-battery-related plants in Kentucky and Tennessee.

GM is poised to seal the deal in the wake of this new state tax credit program which the Mackinac Center strongly opposes, claiming it does not work.

“The spending that they are going to make on these companies is unfair to the companies that don’t get them, expensive to the state budget and ineffective at creating jobs,” said James Hohman with the Mackinac Center.

“The literature on this is clear. It doesn’t work.”

Governor Whitmer wants to recapture the economic and political ground she lost when the Ford deal went on behind her back. She’s prepared to sign the bill if it reaches her desk.