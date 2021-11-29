Skubick: Whitmer, GOP Governor candidate react to no-fault insurance protests

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who have suffered catastrophic brain injuries and their advocates continue to plead with the governor and GOP legislature to back off a 45% cut in payments to out-patient clinics and as 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick reports, this could become an issue in the race for governor.

Soon after the GOP legislature and the democratic governor changed the state’s no fault car insurance law, these brain, spinal, and other catastrophically injured citizens bitterly complained about the 45% cut to their out patient rehab clinics, some of whom say they will have to shutdown.

The governor says for the average motorist, many of whom were paying exceedingly high insurance rates, they will save money and as for those car accident victims who may lose their rehab services, the governor concedes…

“Well of course it bothers me. I am concerned about it, but we can’t legislate and make a perfect system for everyone,” said Whitmer.

Subsequently, the governor has asked the GOP legislature to revisit this issue on behalf of the victims.

“I think the legislature made a mistake. I think the governor made a fatal mistake for these victims,” said GOP governor candidate Kevin Rinke.

So Rinke is the only one in the 12 person GOP primary to raise this issue as he speaks from personal experience having owned a brain injury clinic.

“I’m asking what’s happening to those people now that are suffering because our governor agreed to a bill that was not complete, that was not understood and needs to be repaired in the future. I don’t think that’s right,” said Rinke.

Rinke said he would not have signed the law if he was governor.