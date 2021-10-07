Skubick: Whitmer says she will veto GOP voter restriction bills

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- State Senate Republicans continue to pass changes to the state voting system and the Governor continues to say she will veto them.

Emotions were running high as 20 republicans voted ‘for’ and 16 Democrats voted ‘against’ another bill connected to voter ID legislation.

Democrat Elizabeth Hertel told the senate, the GOP legislation comes out of the notion that the last election for president was stolen, the alleged Big Lie.

“The only reason we are trying to change this is because of a false big lie that the election didn’t have integrity. These laws don’t add integrity to our elections. They make it harder for people to be part of it,” said Hertel.

GOP senator Ed McBroom counters, his committee issued a report on the former president’s Trump assertion that the election was stolen and, while he did not call it a big lie, he says the President is wrong.

“The senate oversight committee adopted a report that says those things aren’t true,” he said. “It wasn’t flawless. It wasn’t perfect. There are causes for reforms.”

“I’m telling you when those bills come to my desk they will be vetoed,” said Whitmer.

The Governor lectured Republicans on what they should do instead of passing these proposals.

“Our elections work. If you don’t like the outcome, then you should run in the next election and try to win and earn people’s votes.”