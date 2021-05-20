Skubick: Whitmer sets sights on relaxing COVID restrictions

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As expected, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is moving quickly to get Michigan out from under all of the state’s COVID restrictions, and by July 1st, the governor hopes to be there.

Whitmer has been a staunch advocate for masks since their recommendation by the CDC, but now…

“I’m going mask free because I know its safe for me and my family and those around me.”

Against the backdrop of a giant ballpark billboard the governor declares for the first time..

“For the most part we will be back to normal.”

The return to normal beings June 1 as indoor bar and restaurant capacity kicks up to 50%

June 1 all outdoor venues including concerts have no capacity limits, but indoor performances are still limited to 50%. Indoor receptions go to 50% for the first time.

So, keep an eye on the first of June.

“On July first the broad mask rule will be lifted, but businesses will be well within their rights to request masks as patrons go in,” said Whitmer.

But as for everything else, the governor rejoices…

“We will be able to sing in church, dance at weddings, cheer at games, hug one another and laugh together. This will mean so much to many.”

However, despite the accelerated lifting of COVID restrictions, the germ is still alive in Michigan and while the numbers are down for the last five weeks, the governor does concede all this stays…..

“Unless unexpected circumstances arrive, we do not expect that to happen.”

However, for those of you hoping to be like Ohio where the governor is selling lottery tickets to coax citizens to get the vaccine..

The governor says its illegal to do that here, but she is looking for other incentives to get more shots in arms.