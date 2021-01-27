SKUBICK: Whitmer to deliver third State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s governor is set to deliver her third State of the State address tonight, and in an exclusive interview with WLNS’ Tim Skubick, the Governor says she is hopeful that Republicans were set aside their political agenda and work with her.

Battling the virus, sending kids back to school safely, and jumpstarting a ravaged economy will be Whitmer’s priority.

And to tackle her priorities, she hopes Republicans will do this:

“This is a non election year,” said Whitmer. “I think for the sake of our state, we’ve got to put the politics aside right now and focus on getting our arms around the pandemic and getting our economy back and ramped up, and getting our kids back in school.”

To do that, she needs votes from the GOP State Senate leader Mike Shirkey.

Shirkey has been very critical of the governor, for “confusing and oppressive orders that hert the economy and for a failed vaccination plan,” which the Governor says is not her fault.

Whitmer concedes that this GOP relationship needs its own political vaccine.

“The senate is returning. There is no question that our relationship needs a lot of work, and I’m committed because at the end of the day, my job is to deliver for everyone.”

Whitmer is overjoyed that “the scourged Earth” politics of the last four years with Donald Trump has been replaced with her friend in the White House.

The Governor believes that citizens want bipartisan cooperation, but can she get it?

“Maybe I’m too optimistic,” said Whitmer. “But I know that everyone who runs for office is doing so because they have something to offer and can solve some problems to help the people they serve.”

Her journey towards that goal begins at 7 tonight.