LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Congress and president Biden want the states to apply for money to implement so-called Red Flag laws.

That would allow the courts to remove weapons from those who might misuse them to kill others based on testimony from those who are close to those people.

This member, however, of the NRA board of directors, who is not speaking for the NRA, believes that that process is actually denying due process to the person who is losing his or her weapons.

“The whole nature of a Red flag law turns due process on its head. It takes away someone’s rights, someone’s property, first and then says, okay, you can show up in court later and explain why you should get your stuff back. that’s not the way we do things in America,” said NRA board member Stephen Dulan.

Democrats say it is better to err on the side of caution and it’s not worth the chance to let somebody keep their weapons until the courts do something to take them away.

A recent report from the House Task Force on School Safety recommends pouring more money into mental health services inside schools.

Dulan believes putting more guns in schools is also part of the answer.

“You protect people with guns. That’s how you protect people,” Dulan said.

While 25% of teachers own guns, a vast majority tell pollsters they don’t want them in the classrooms.

There will be no legislature debate on Red Flag laws because lawmakers are on the campaign trail.

What they do about gun violence down the road, remains to be assessed, but right now the votes aren’t there for Red Flags.