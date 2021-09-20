Skubick: Will James Craig get an endorsement from Donald Trump?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the GOP candidates for governor says he would accept a Donald Trump endorsement in a crowded GOP primary, but after being questioned if James Craig would campaign with the former President- the candidate would not say yes or no.

Here’s what Craig did say.

“You have a great police chief. I watch him a lot. I really like him. Say hello to him. He’s terrific,” said former President Donald Trump.

If you are GOP candidate for governor James Craig, it doesn’t get any better than that. The only thing that would be better is an outright endorsement in a crowded GOP field of nine other candidates.

On the campaign trail the other day, the former Detroit Police Chief is very willing to take the endorsement if it comes but is Trump a political liability in a general election?

Ask former GOP candidate for governor Bill Schuette about that. Schuette joyfully accepted the President’s endorsement in 2018 which helped him in the primary with Brian Calley but when Mr. Schuette got to the general election, he never pivoted away from Trump, which meant he lost a lot of voters who did not like the former POTUS.

“That is what they are struggling with. How do you walk that line of delivering the primary message but then pivoting to the general election? They don’t know how to do that,” said Richard Czuba.

Given that Mr. Trump in a general election could cost him votes, would Mr. Craig campaign with Mr. Trump?

“I don’t even know if he’s going to endorse.”

But what if the President called Mr. Craig offering this?

“Chief I want to show up on the stump. Are you in?” asked Skubick.

“I’d meet with him,” said Craig.

“But campaign with him?” continued Skubick.

“That’s a possibility as well, but no Tim it hasn’t happened,” remarked Craig.

Mr. Trump is an “X” factor in the governor’s race and it looks like Chief Craig is still trying to figure out how to handle it when it comes to appearing with the former President.