Skubick: Will Lee Chatfield run for Governor?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Will he or won’t he?

House speaker Lee Chatfield has been evasive when asked if he’ll run for governor. Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick tried his best to pin him down.

It may have been one of the longest running political cat and mouse games in recent memories as house speaker Lee Chatfield was always evasive about running for governor.

He enjoyed having his name on the list, but he never answered the question. Do you want to be governor?

Chatfield has now answered the question.

He is not running for governor.

The former speaker is now consulting with Detroit police, chief James Craig, who is running.

And Mr. Chatfield says, “James Craig would be an incredible candidate for governor,” but Mr. Chatfield is doing nothing to discourage speculation that he might be running for Lieutenant Governor.

With Mr. Craig, take this to the bank. It’s not going to happen. He’s not widely known statewide. People don’t know who he is, particularly down in Metro Detroit – and he’s out of office.

“So, uh, look, uh, he’s got better things to run for,”

Chatfield says he wants to spend more time with his family. He’s now in the private sector and enjoying it, and he wants to build a nest egg as for a possible run for office down the road. He says, not right now.