LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cannabis company SKYMINT has confirmed with 6 News it is laying off 143 employees from its Harvest Park production facility.

This facility is in Eaton County’s Windsor Township near Lansing Rd. and Creyts Rd.

According to the company’s media relations, it gave all of the affected employees a 60-day notice and did inform the state of this large layoff. On top of the layoffs, SKYMINT said it will close the Harvest Park facility.

“We have announced the difficult decision to close SKYMINT’s Harvest Park production facility on or before March 1, 2024,” SKYMINT said in a statement to 6 News. “SKYMINT has faced many of the same challenges as others in Michigan’s cannabis industry, including excess supply, decreasing prices, and cost inflation. As a result, we feel this is the best path forward in order to remain competitive in the marketplace and ensure sustainable success for SKYMINT brands well into the future. We are grateful for the unwavering support and contributions of our facility employees, suppliers, and customers. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we continue operations at the facility between now and the closure date.”