EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The three Michigan State University students that were killed in February 13’s mass shooting will be receiving their degrees.

“Michigan State University is honored that Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner chose to be Spartans. We will honor their legacies and recognize their commitment to Spartan values by awarding them posthumous bachelor’s degrees in their chosen fields of study this spring,” interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said in a statement.

Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser will receive bachelor’s degrees in their fields of study, confirmed CBS Detroit.

“Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian will forever be Spartans. We’ve heard the heartfelt stories of their aspirations, their selfless dedication to their peers and communities, and their commitment to academic excellence,” said MSU board Chair Rema Vassar to CBS Detroit. “Simply put, awarding each of them a bachelor’s degree is the least we can do to honor their families, commemorate their legacies, and commend their contributions to our Spartan community.”