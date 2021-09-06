Sleepy Hollow park filled with campers on Labor Day weekend

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – Many people spent this holiday weekend enjoying some of their favorite summer activities, as the season is soon coming to an end in a few weeks.

Sleepy Hollow Park was just one venue full of people enjoying the final days of summer.

Kevin Oster traveled from Ohio to go camping with his son and grandkids.

“We had a lot of fun playing games. [We] went down to the beach and its nice area, quiet place to camp,” he said.

Oster’s family was not the only one camping today

“I’ve been on 9 camping trips this year.”

Zoe Hedstrand spent the last 3 days with her parents and little sister at Sleepy Hollow campgrounds. She says they did a lot of activities that she is going to miss.

“We swam at the beach, we did a lot of arts and crafts and I played bean bags with my friends.”

Zoe says it’s a bittersweet feeling that summer is coming to an end but she is excited to go back to school. Especially in-person

“[I’m] kinda happy because I’m glad to see my friends and kinda sad cause this is my last camping trip during the summer.”

While camping is popular here, it’s not the only reason why people visit this state park.

“Trying to get some good exercise.” Many people like Darryl Byrge come out here to ride their bikes on the trails.

“It’s nice to be able to go out and exercise and be around people, as opposed to last summer while we were all in quarantine respecting people’s personal space. but now that the vaccine is available, people are a little more protected that safety is there.”

But Byrge says he is ready for fall and the cooler temperatures.

“Well, obviously college football season started that’s great. It’s great to see the stands packed and full. It’s my favorite time of the year and the weather sits at that 60-65 degree mark and it’s just perfect outside.”