Sleepy Hollow State Park campgrounds full for holiday weekend

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS)– Sleepy Hollow State Park has a full campground this holiday weekend and people have been waiting a long time to come and set up their campers and tents.

At one camp site inside the state park is the Woods family. Ricky Woods, his wife Cathy and their kids camp every year. “We try to get out every memorial day just to spend time outdoors and to honor the men and women who lost their lives defending the country for us,” said Ricky.

Except this year, the kick start to summer didn’t come with summer weather. “Never thought we’d have jackets and sweaters this stuff for memorial day,” said Ricky.

That didn’t stop the Woods from well… enjoying the Woods. “It’s just kind of bonding time, you can’t really beat having a good relationship with your parents,” said Alex Woods.

Just next door is another family who has been keeping up with their yearly tradition for decades. “It’s a yearly tradition for the family, we’ve been doing it since I met my now wife, they’ve been doing it since before I met them, they’ve been doing it since they were as young as the kids,” said Dustin Hull.

Hull and his family came up Thursday, but the anticipation started long before that… especially for their two kids.

“They’ve been practicing like she’s literally been riding her bike, day in and day out for the last two weeks getting ready to go around the loops….we’ve got the walkie talkies so she can chime in and let us know where she’s at,” said Hull.

What many families have also been waiting for, is life to feel like it did before the pandemic.

“It is nice to get back to normal and get back to traditional things, unfortunately a lot of our camping trips last year had to be canceled because the state parks weren’t open,” said Cathy Woods.

So whether you’re camping this weekend or just staying home, relax and remember the reason for the holiday.