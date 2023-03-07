LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several major potential laws are on the agenda for the Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Many of these bills are priorities for Michigan Democrats and Governor Whitmer, specifically repealing Right to Work and gun control bills.

While it’s not officially confirmed that any of these bills will indeed pass, the Democrats’ control of the House raises the odds significantly.

SB 4, introduced by State Sen. Jeremy Moss would add sexual orientation and gender expression as protected categories under the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act. HB 4003 by Rep. Jason Hoskins would add similar protections.

HB 4004 was introduced by Rep. Regina Weiss. If passed into law, it would allow unions to require dues from non-union workers employed at the same business. It would also allow bargaining as a condition of employment in the public sector.

HB 4007, introduced by Rep. Brenda Carter, would establish a prevailing wage and fringe benefits for employees working on state projects.

HBs 4138, 4142 and 4143 are a group of gun safety bills poised to pass the House.

HB 4138, introduced by Jaime Churches, would require a license and background check for gun purchases.

HB 4142, introduced by Rep. Carter, would update language on the pistol penal code to modern standards.

HB 4143, introduced by Kristian Grant, would update firearms sentencing guidelines.

Any one of these bills passing would be a major victory for Democrats.

LGBTQ+ rights became a major concern for Dems after the repeal of Roe v Wade. The ruling included comments from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that suggested he and other conservative members of the Court would be open to overturning LGBTQ+ protections and gay marriage.

Right to Work has been a major thorn in the Democratic Party’s side for many years.

Gun control jumped to the forefront of Michigan politics after a mass shooting at MSU, just a few miles from the State House, claimed three innocent lives and injured five more. The shooter legally purchased his guns.