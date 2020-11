LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have a warning to those who are heading out on the roads Sunday night into Monday morning. Road conditions are slick and hazardous.

Multiple police agencies are out on the roads to keep people safe. A portion of U.S. 127 and I-69 in the Lansing area was closed due to bad road conditions around 8:00 p.m.

For an update to date look on how traffic is moving, you can check out our Traffic Tracker.