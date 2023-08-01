LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As foreign countries like China look to purchase wide swaths of agricultural land across the country, new legislation backed by Michigan lawmakers is looking for ways to keep our amber waves of grain in the hands of American companies.

The bill is known as the Foreign Agriculture Restrictions to Maintain Local Agriculture Act, also known as the FARMLAND Act. It’s being pitched as a national security concern, as fears grow that these countries could end up buying enough farms to threaten the U.S. food supply.

“Food security is national security, which means we cannot allow strategic competitors like China to gain control of the agricultural land that feeds us,” U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin said.“This legislation will help ensure our agricultural land does not come under the control of the Chinese Communist Party or other bad actors who might seek to use that control against us.”

If this becomes law, foreign companies looking to buy U.S. farmland would face much tougher scrutiny from Congress and added restrictions before any sale is allowed.

Although this bill is designed to hedge what the U.S. government sees as malicious actions from China, It could also have a cooling effect on other countries looking to bring their money to states like Michigan.

Over the past few decades, cropland has become a desirable asset for investors. The value of land has risen at an average of 11% a year, which outpaces major stock market indexes like the Dow Jones over the same time period according to researchers at Michigan State University.

Most of the agricultural land owned by foreign groups in our state are forests in the upper peninsula, Canadian and Dutch investors make up most of these purchases, according to the most recently available data.

But there are still nearly a million and a half acres of farmland in our state from other countries. Mid-Michigan has the highest concentration of foreign-owned farmland in the state with close to 50,000 acres in Gratiot County and more than 30,000 acres in Shiawassee County owned primarily by a mix of Italian and Canadian companies.

Countries that buy U.S. cropland can then rent it back to Michigan farmers. Those rates have also been on the rise (17% in the last 5 years), making the investment even more worthwhile. This land grab comes at a time when many European countries are stiffening their environmental regulations, making it harder to turn a profit on their own cropland. This problem is expected to increase as a rise in global drought levels pushes companies to areas like Michigan, which has more freshwater access than any state in the country.