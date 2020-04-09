Slotkin Announces Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative

HOLLY, Mich. –– U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8) today announced the Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative, a three-bill package of legislation that will help to ensure that the federal government does not struggle again to support front-line health care providers in future public health emergencies.
The Initiative is made up of three bills designed to boost America’s capacity to manufacture medical supplies, reform the Strategic National Stockpile and guide emergency production of critical items in future public health crisis such as the manufacturing of masks and hand sanitizer by building an easily accessible “emergency medical manufacturing library.”
The Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative includes:
- The Buy American Medical Supplies Act, designed to improve domestic manufacturing capacity for vital medical items in two ways. First, it would tighten “Buy American” provisions for the Strategic National Stockpile as it is replenished after this crisis and in the future. Second, it would authorize the federal government to pay industry to maintain surge manufacturing capacity that can be activated to surge the production of vital supplies and equipment in a crisis.
- The Strategic National Stockpile Reform Act, which:
- Shifts the management of the Strategic National Stockpile to the Defense Logistics Agency, which has proven ability to maintain supply stockpiles. This change will place acquisition for the Strategic National Stockpile under the strict “Buy American” provisions of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement that are designed to ensure the nation is not dependent on foreign sources of items that are critical to our nation’s security.
- Requires a study to reevaluate the types and quantities of critical items that should be housed in the Strategic National Stockpile based on experience with the current crisis and projections of future needs, and restock the Strategic National Stockpile based on that study.
- Authorizes sale of perishable items from the Strategic National Stockpile as they near expiration, at commercial rates, to ensure stockpile materials are fresh, to help reduce overall costs of maintaining the stockpile, and to ensure steady work for American manufacturers and workers as supplies are refreshed.
- The Emergency Medical Manufacturing Library Act, which would help prepare a last line of defense for emergency supplies by creating a repository of FDA-approved plans and specs for improvised manufacturing of critical items during a crisis that could then be built by non-traditional makers in times of crisis. A publicly available library of simple-to-build designs, already pre-approved through regulatory hurdles, can speed enlistment of these non-traditional manufacturers to support traditional suppliers in a time of national crisis.