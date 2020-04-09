Slotkin Announces Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative

Medical supplies are seen at the TCF Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Detroit. The White House said Monday, April 6, that some states are requesting far more medical supplies than they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic, pushing back against criticism that the distribution of vital equipment has been chaotic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

HOLLY, Mich. –– U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8) today announced the Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative, a three-bill package of legislation that will help to ensure that the federal government does not struggle again to support front-line health care providers in future public health emergencies.

The Initiative is made up of three bills designed to boost America’s capacity to manufacture medical supplies, reform the Strategic National Stockpile and guide emergency production of critical items in future public health crisis such as the manufacturing of masks and hand sanitizer by building an easily accessible “emergency medical manufacturing library.”



The Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative includes: