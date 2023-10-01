DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin made her way to the Lansing Delta Township assembly Sunday, vowing her support for the striking workers. We are now weeks into the UAW strike, and still no agreements have been made.

Striking workers at the Delta Township assembly, who hit the picket line two days ago, say they are prepared to strike for as long as it takes to get a good deal. Slotkin expressed her hopes that both sides can come to the table in good faith, to agree on a fair contract.

She also discussed the sacrifices workers made in 2008 to help General Motors, saying it’s time to get back what they once had. Slotkin said record profits should mean record contracts.

“To me, what’s most important is that, you know, it’s a group of people standing out and making a statement,” Slotkin said during her visit to Delta Township. “But it really represents, do we believe in a strong middle class in America? Should you be able to work one job, 40 hours a week, stay out of trouble, and you can do well and your kids can do better. That’s the essential question that is being asked in this strike, and I think the whole country is watching what these guys are doing right now and I couldn’t be prouder.”

