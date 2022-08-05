LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The race to represent the new 7th Congressional District in Michigan is supposed to be one of the hottest in the nation.

It’s going to be a barn-burner between Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Republican State Senator Tom Barrett.

The Rundown caught up with Rep. Slotkin as she cast her ballot on Tuesday. She says voters have a pretty clear choice

“I don’t think there’s any way around it, I am the Michigan jobs candidate. Whether it’s the electric vehicle battery plant that we’re getting, whether it’s the vote we just cast on making microchips in the United States, I am for jobs in our community; good jobs with dignity,” Slotkin said.

“My opponent voted, I think six times, against that battery plant and has definitely chosen ideology over jobs in his own backyard. So, that contrast is very clear. I think that it spans over into other issues that are really important in Michigan right now, and that’s issues of personal freedom and women’s choice,” Slotkin continued.