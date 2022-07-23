WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Rep. Elissa Slotkin met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of her visit to Ukraine.

Slotkin visited Ukraine as part of a congressional delegation through the House Armed Services Committee. Slotkin is the first member of the Michigan Congressional Delegation to travel to Ukraine since the war began.

Slotkin met with Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian military and security officials. She also met U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

“The Ukrainians are fighting for the survival of their country and seeing their determination in-person was nothing short of awe-inspiring. I know that for some Americans and Michiganders, this conflict has started to fade into the background, but it is critical that we continue to help the Ukrainians, particularly as they move to take back parts of southern Ukraine,” Slotkin said in a press release.

Slotkin, a former Pentagon official and CIA officer, introduced legislation to address the war in Ukraine, including the DICTATOR Act, which proposes an investigation into whether China is helping Russia evade U.S. sanctions.

She also led the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, which expedites shipments of weapons from the U.S. to Ukraine and was signed into law in May.