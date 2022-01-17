Slotkin meets with healthcare workers on MLK day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with acts of service around the community.

For one group on the front lines of COVID, that service never really ends. That’s why a Michigan lawmaker spent part of the day helping and listening.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin visited Sparrow hospital to get an up-close look at the working conditions for healthcare workers.

She called her time there a reality check on the crisis.

Slotkin spent some time preparing visitors with special protective equipment so they could go into the ICU and see their loved ones battling the disease.

She spent time listening to the staff at Sparrow. Most talked about the mental and physical exhaustion of caring for patients and about the dwindling supplies.

Slotkin added that hearing their stories was frustrating



“It was heartbreaking to hear these stories of these spouses who are going to see, you know, their husband who was out at home and now cant even lift his head. The State of Michigan is sitting on $4 billion of COVID relief while the Michigan State House passed a spending bill, the senate has not and in my mind that is reprehensible,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin went on to say that while at-home testing kits may free up some hospital resources, getting more people vaccinated is the key to curbing this pandemic.

