LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin opposed legislation in the U.S. House Thursday to provide funding to Israel.

She called the measure “flawed” in a press statement following the vote.

“Today, I voted against a flawed supplemental spending bill for Israel security,” Slotkin said in a statement. “Instead, I will await the Senate’s emergency aid bill, which I hope the Senate will send to the House as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the House bill misses an opportunity for the majority, with a new Speaker, to demonstrate bipartisan unity in the face of overlapping crises abroad, and at a time when U.S. forces in the region have been subjected to almost 30 attacks.”

The legislation would provide $14.3 billion to Israel. Israel is currently in a war with Hamas in Gaza.

The 226-196 vote fell almost entirely along party lines, with 12 Democrats joining all but two Republicans to move the bill through the lower chamber.

The bill included a provision to cut funding to the IRS but did not address funding needs for Ukraine.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, said the House bill fell short for three reasons:

— First, for the first time in history, this bill requires domestic spending cuts to fund emergency response abroad.

— Secondly, this bill does not provide funds to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which is dire, and which should be a strategic priority for the United States and Israel.

— Lastly, this bill leaves two other critical partners — Ukraine and Taiwan — on their own at a time when they face challenges that are important to our own security.

Read Slotkin’s full statement: