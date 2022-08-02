LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Honoring Our PACT Act, legislation that aims to help veterans injured by burn pits, has passed Congress and is heading to President Biden’s desk where he is expected to sign it into law.

Now, Michigan-based lawmakers in D.C. are reacting to the legislation’s passing.

“More than a year later – after so much advocacy and activism from veterans & their families – the PACT Act is DONE! When the president signs this bill into law, 3.5 million veterans, including veterans all over Michigan, will finally get the specialized care they need.” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a sponsor of the legislation.

(NEXSTAR)