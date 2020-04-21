Slotkin, Problem Solvers Caucus announce support for “back to work” proposal

HOLLY, Mich. –– U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, endorsed the Reopening and Recovery “Back to Work” Checklist released today by the caucus.
“This is an important statement, on a bipartisan basis, about the steps we must take to safely reopen our economy,” Slotkin said.
Within the document, there are three plans outlined: public health, economic recovery and long-term stimulus plan.
Some of the items on the “Back to Work checklist” are:
Public health: [for full list, see link at bottom of article]
- rapid and ubiquitous testing
- personal protective equipment for all essential workers and schools
- travel restrictions
- cleaning and sanitizing
- health system funding support
Economic recovery:
- establishing resilient supply chains
- regulatory fixes
- direct investments into states, counties, cities, towns and tribal governments
- workforce development to address unemployment
- agriculture relief
Longer-term economic stimulus plan
- infrastructure investment
- new and continued stimulus action
The Problem Solves Caucus is a bipartisan group evenly divided between Republican and Democratic members. The “Back to Work” Checklist includes recommended steps in two dozen separate areas, focused on public health and safety, immediate economic recovery and long-term economic stimulus.
The Problem Solvers Caucus Reopening and Recovery “Back to Work” Checklist is available here.