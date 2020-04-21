Slotkin, Problem Solvers Caucus announce support for “back to work” proposal

Doctor Meenal Viz holds a banner as she protests outside Downing Street in London, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The doctor who is pregnant protested about the lack of PPE and protection for NHS health workers. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

HOLLY, Mich. –– U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, endorsed the Reopening and Recovery “Back to Work” Checklist released today by the caucus.

“This is an important statement, on a bipartisan basis, about the steps we must take to safely reopen our economy,” Slotkin said.

Within the document, there are three plans outlined: public health, economic recovery and long-term stimulus plan.

Some of the items on the “Back to Work checklist” are:

Public health:

rapid and ubiquitous testing

personal protective equipment for all essential workers and schools

travel restrictions

cleaning and sanitizing

health system funding support

Economic recovery:

establishing resilient supply chains

regulatory fixes

direct investments into states, counties, cities, towns and tribal governments

workforce development to address unemployment

agriculture relief

Longer-term economic stimulus plan

infrastructure investment

new and continued stimulus action

The Problem Solves Caucus is a bipartisan group evenly divided between Republican and Democratic members. The “Back to Work” Checklist includes recommended steps in two dozen separate areas, focused on public health and safety, immediate economic recovery and long-term economic stimulus.

The Problem Solvers Caucus Reopening and Recovery “Back to Work” Checklist is available here.