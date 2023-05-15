WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS)- Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) is looking to expand mental health services for military families.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, introduced the Comforting Our Families through On-base or Remote Treatment (COMFORT) Act, which would allow military counselors to work outside of the state where they are licensed.

“When our men and women in uniform sign up to serve, we make a promise to take care of them and their families,” said Slotkin in a statement. “It’s not easy being a service family – everything from frequent moves to long deployments can put plenty of stress on children and spouses. This legislation cuts red tape to expand options for counseling and mental health services, so our military families can get the support they need.”

Joining Slotkin’s push for the COMFORT Act is Republican Representative Rob Wittman (VA-01.)

“Reliable access to mental health counseling services is necessary for our service members to stay healthy and carry out their duties in service to our nation. The mental health challenges our men and women in uniform and their families face are troubling, and it is incredibly important that we do everything we can to ensure they have the resources to stay safe. Our servicemembers [sic] and their families make great sacrifices for our nation, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in this effort to provide them with the care they deserve,” said Wittman in a press release.