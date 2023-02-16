LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Representative Elissa Slotkin spoke with 6 News reflecting back on everything that has happened since Monday night.

As a former member of the CIA, one group, in particular, stood out.

“We went over to Berkey Hall and went inside, saw the program that the FBI is running to get personal effects back to people who were in that classroom. Saw the crime scene and, you know, frankly, it was something I think every legislator should have to do and see,” said Slotkin.

You can see her full interview in the video player above.